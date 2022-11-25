 Maryhill Fire Hall
Maryhill News

Maryhill Fire Hall

By Diane Strickler
0 Min Read
The Maryhill Fire Hall coming down

Going – Going – Gone!  During the week of November 6th the Maryhill Fire Hall was taken down and just when the dust settled the footings for the new firehall were installed. Looking forward to seeing the new Fire Hall going up.

By Diane Strickler
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

