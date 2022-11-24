 Federal funding for a pair of St. Jacobs sites
News

Federal funding for a pair of St. Jacobs sites

By Leah Gerber
2 Min Read
Kitchener-Conestoga MP Tim Louis with Adrienne Carter, Jacqueline Rula and Roberta Bielak of Three Sisters Cultural Centre in St. Jacobs during an event Saturday. [Leah Gerber]

Kitchener-Conestoga MP Tim Louis was busy in St. Jacobs on Saturday. He presided over the grand opening of the Queensway Garden space adjacent to the libary, and made a speech at the Three Sisters’ Cultural Centre.

Both events were due to federal funding received from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

The St. Jacobs Business Improvement Area received $120,000 from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund for the park space beside the St. Jacobs Library on Queensway Drive, which was completed this year.

The Three Sisters Cultural Centre received $400,000 from the agency’s Tourism Relief Fund. Jacqueline Rula, one of the founders of the centre, said the funds will go toward offering arts programming to the community.

“Parks are a place for us to gather and make our community stronger,” said Louis at the event. “I look forward to many, many happy days and moments here.”

The Three Sisters Cultural Centre is a former tire garage, now transformed into an arts space. There are studio spaces available for artists to rent while also allowing interaction with customers at the same time. It is also an event and community space for workshops, community and music events.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

You Might Also Like

EDSS senior girls capture first regional basketball title

Education workers reach deal with province

No consensus on testing protocol for Canagagigue Creek

Hospitals see increase in emergency visits

Church St. reopening brings relief to many

Find more

Local Jobs – Direct to You

Weekly local roundup in your inbox

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Latest Tweets

woolwichnews
@woolwichnews
160 Following
2.7k Followers
Even in a time of restraint, politicians and bureaucrats show little https://t.co/stDaXnd6WI
Even in a time of restraint, politicians and bureaucrats show little
1
Government overreach, especially invoking special powers that place restrictions on the public, is to be avoided. https://t.co/p29M9FLK5g
Government overreach, especially invoking special powers that place restrictions on the public, is to be avoided.
This week's @lefcourtland https://t.co/n0XInDdBal
This week's @lefcourtland

Find and Follow:

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
Lost your password?