Federal funding for a pair of St. Jacobs sites

Kitchener-Conestoga MP Tim Louis was busy in St. Jacobs on Saturday. He presided over the grand opening of the Queensway Garden space adjacent to the libary, and made a speech at the Three Sisters’ Cultural Centre.

Both events were due to federal funding received from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

The St. Jacobs Business Improvement Area received $120,000 from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund for the park space beside the St. Jacobs Library on Queensway Drive, which was completed this year.

The Three Sisters Cultural Centre received $400,000 from the agency’s Tourism Relief Fund. Jacqueline Rula, one of the founders of the centre, said the funds will go toward offering arts programming to the community.

“Parks are a place for us to gather and make our community stronger,” said Louis at the event. “I look forward to many, many happy days and moments here.”

The Three Sisters Cultural Centre is a former tire garage, now transformed into an arts space. There are studio spaces available for artists to rent while also allowing interaction with customers at the same time. It is also an event and community space for workshops, community and music events.