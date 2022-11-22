Maryhill News

Bloomingdale Women’s Institute

By Diane Strickler
2 Min Read

The monthly meeting of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute was held on Thursday, November 10th at 2 p.m. in the Bloomingdale United Church hall.  The meetings always open with the “Women’s Institute Ode” and the “Mary Stewart Collect”.

President Grace Alton read “Three Things in Life” out of a book her uncle had published. 

Sharon Agla & Margaret Marsh gave a brief report on the Huron-Perth Women’s Institute “Woman’s Day” on November 3rd at the Listowel Agricultal Hall.

Pauline Weiland also gave a report on the Federated Women’s Institute Blast that she sends out to all the members.  She is fundraising chairman for the Erland Lee Museum and is always looking for volunteers and help.

Brenda Hallman had sent to all the Bloomingdale members pictures that were taken of her and Eleanor Berry.  Brenda is president of the Waterloo District Women’s Institute and Eleanor Berry is Vice-President.  Both St. Mary’s and Grand River Hospital received monetary donations to their MRI units on behalf of the Waterloo District Women’s Institutes.  Cambridge Memorial Hospital will be receiving their cheque shortly.  Brenda said they were so appreciative of the monetary gift for the MRI unit’s.  Brenda thanked all who helped to contribute to this. The Women’s Day fund raisers have gone to good use.  Pictures will also be posted on their website.

This month’s program was an interesting one with ladies profiling interesting and admired women of Waterloo County. Each member was asked to share a 5 minute short story on the lady they had chosen.  These ladies included Jean Steckle & her mother Suzanna Steckle. Salome Bauman, Walburga Rellinger, Lorna Bergey, Elizabeth Ziegler, Maggie Moyer, Caroline Pinto, Mabel Dunham, Clara Mae Bernhardt, Lisa LaFlamme, Marjorie Carroll, Claudette Millar, Grace Schmidt, Dorothy Shoemaker,  Betty Thompson, and Edna Staebler.

The next meeting will be the Christmas gathering at the home of Brenda Hallman on Thursday, December 8th at 2 p.m. with games and socializing.

By Diane Strickler
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

