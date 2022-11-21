 Catholic Women's League Meeting
Maryhill News

Catholic Women’s League Meeting

By Diane Strickler
3 Min Read

The monthly meeting of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League meeting was held on Tuesday 8th of November at 7 p.m.in the Rectory dining room.

CORRESPONDENCE – A thank you card for a Mass was received from the Embro family on the death of Carol. Information was received from the Mission News from Camboni Fathers, Marillac Place, Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, and the Working Centre.  Confirmation of Donation received from Euthanasia Prevention Coalition and Camboni Missionaries.  Diocesan reports and National Convention Report were also received.

CARD CONVENOR REPORT – 2 sympathy cards, 1 get well and 1-80th birthday card were sent during the past month.

COMMUNITY LIFE & COMMUNICATIONS – the monthly calendar’s will again be sent out. 

The Christmas Goodwill program will be starting shortly with the Christmas trees put up in the church.  It was suggested perhaps the CWL could sponsor a family.  It was decided that gift cards would be purchased for local stores and that the Woolwich Community Services could add to any of their families.

As a fundraiser a Christmas Basket will be put together.  They are asking for donations to put in the basket.  Tickets will be $2 or 3 for $5. 

A reminder was made of the Maryhill Historical Society Annual General Meeting on Sunday, Nov.20th at 2 p.m. at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre.  Guest speaker will be rych mills.

Next meeting will be on Wednesday, Dec. 7th in the Parish Rectory at 6 p.m. The gathering was changed to a Wednesday so Father Peter could join us for the Christmas party.  Cost is $15 for the turkey & ham dinner,  Those attending are asked to bring a main course or dessert.

Those attending are also asked to bring hotel or travel size items – sanitary pads, tampons, deodorant, lip balm, shampoo, nail clippers, toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, disposable razors, denture adhesive and cleaner. Cash donations & gift cards are always welcome as well. Sanguen has a van which brings this necessary service to anyone who requires it.
