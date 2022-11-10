We live in a time of (relative) peace. While there are always wars on the go somewhere on the planet, here we’ve not seen the likes of the global conflicts most associated with Remembrance Day, which we mark tomorrow (Friday).

Certainly, Russia’s outrageous attack on Ukraine is top mind, but there are currently conflicts ongoing in the likes of Somalia, Sudan and Yemen to go along with those more familiar hotspots of Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

Remembrance Day, then, becomes more than honouring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the last century. It’s also about heeding the message that vigilance is needed to avoid sliding into the kind of totalitarian morass that marked much of the 20th century and is on the rise again in the 21st, and not just in “those” parts of the world where we’ve come to expect the worst.

While Remembrance Day looks to encompass current and more recent military personnel and veterans, November 11 is largely associated with wars from the first half of the last century, the epic struggles of the First World War and World War II and, a little later, the Korean War.

Even the most recent is now an event that ended 69 years ago. It’s little wonder it’s more work today to keep the younger generations attuned to the meaning of Remembrance Day: the farther removed we get from the wars themselves, the fewer of us there are with firsthand experience.

Tomorrow, we’ll be prompted to take heed of the sacrifices of war. Ideally, we’ll remember not to go down that road again.

Remembrance Day goes beyond recalling the valour of those who served – many of whom made the supreme sacrifice – in Canada’s wars. As well, the observance should make us think about the consequences and horrors of war, which are being waged at this very moment.

To be sure, Remembrance Day is indelibly linked to the great wars, those almost unthinkable battles that engulfed the planet in the last century – for those of us fortunate enough to have avoided that experience, looking back on those times is an eye-opening revelation: it’s difficult to imagine the scale, so much more encompassing than the likes of the occupation of Afghanistan, which take place on the periphery.

Images from places like Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and the seemingly endless stream of small-scale wars around the globe are commonplace. Most of us have tuned them out. They exist almost exclusively as background noise. Unlike the big wars, there’s no impact on our daily lives. It was a different story for those who lived through world wars: just ask them about the rationing, the shortages and host of other sacrifices that, while small in comparison to the hell experienced in the battlegrounds themselves, were regular reminders of what was going on overseas.

Under those circumstances, it’s important to reflect on the consequences of war – the very thing Remembrance Day embodies.

Some 628,000 Canadians took part in the War to End all Wars. More than 10 per cent – 66,000 – never returned. In the Second World War, which quickly gave lie to the label on the First, more than a million answered the call, and 45,000 paid the ultimate price.

The sad truth is there are fewer and fewer people around who can give us a firsthand account of life during wartime – it has been 77 years since the end of WWII, and 104 years since Armistice Day ended the Great War. That many of us have never experienced such horrors is a welcome relief, but it is then all the more important that we make the effort to remember lest we be doomed to repeat past mistakes.

The goings-on in our far-from-utopic world mean such recollections are more valid today than in much of the postwar era.