 Mauer, W. James "Jim"
Mauer, W. James “Jim”

By Observer Staff
1 Min Read

Maurer, W. James “Jim”
Peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Groves Memorial Hospital, Fergus, at the age of 72 years. Dear brother of John and Donna ofAlma, Joan MacDonald of Listowel. Uncle of Jonathan Maurer, and David and Maria Maurer; Crystal Schmidt,Terry and Leanne MacDonald, and
great uncle of Michael and Lukas Maurer; Vanessa Schmidt and her friend Nic, Jessica Schmidt, Mac
Ames, Taylor and Cole Smith, Wade MacDonald and his friend Hannah; and great-great uncle of Kohen Smith. Fondly remembered by his friend Stuart MacLean. Predeceased by his parents Vernon and Gertie (Zimmerman) Maurer and his brother-in-law Bob MacDonald. A private family graveside service will take place at Floradale Mennonite Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations to Woolwich Community Food Bank or Canadian Foodgrains Bank would be appreciated, and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.
❖ www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
