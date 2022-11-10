Died suddenly on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the age of 21 months. Beloved daughter of Harvey and Lorna Martin of RR 1, Elmira. Sister of Dennis and Kristine at home. Remembered by grandparents Murray and Naomi Martin, Eli and Ada Martin, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by one cousin. Visitation was held on Friday, November 11, 2022 from 12–5 p.m. at the family home, 777 Sandy Hills Drive, RR 1, Elmira. A family service took place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 then to North Woolwich Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public services.
Martin, ShirleyAnn
