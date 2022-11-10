Kings take two out of three, including 6-3 win over Siskins

Three, or multiples thereof, was the magic number for the Elmira Sugar Kings, who took two of three in beating Ayr 3-0 and the KW Siskins 6-3 before falling to Stratford 6-3.

The Kings also faced some roster challenges, with three call-ups inserted into the lineup at points.

“We had three call ups on Thursday night and three call-ups on Sunday. We couldn’t get call-ups on Saturday, so we just played with a short bench – that was pretty tough,” said director of hockey operations Scott McMillan.

Playing three games in four nights for the first time this season, the Kings got off to a good start November 3 in Ayr, however.

After a scoreless first period, the Kings finally broke the 0-0 deadlock at 16:18 of the second when Ryan Forwell scored on a power play, assisted by Luke Della Croce and Jayden Lammel. The score was 1-0 over the Centennials heading into the second intermission.

In the third, goals from Keegan Metcalf (Connor Gentes, Lammel) and Lammel (Taylor Bothwell, Chris Black) rounded out the scoring in the 3-0 game.

The shot total was indicative of the play, with 39 for Elmira versus 21 for Ayr. Elmira was 1-10 with the man advantage, while the Centennials went 0-2. Netminder Hayden Sabourin posted the shutout.

The win came courtesy of the players sticking it out, said McMillan.

“It was 0-0 after the first, but we’d been playing well. The guys stuck with the game plan and didn’t get frustrated, didn’t let the score dictate how they were going to play – they kept playing the same way,” he explained. Our guys stayed with the game plan and ended up getting a power-play goal, and then we ended up getting one in the third to get a little bit of breathing room.

“It was really key to just stay with the game plan and keep doing what we were doing even though the score wasn’t reflecting how we were playing or all the power plays we were getting. The guys stuck with it and ended up being rewarded for that.”

After a day off, the Kings welcomed the conference-leading KW Siskins to the WMC on Saturday. The home side led from start to finish in earning a 6-3 win.

Lammel scored on the power play at 7:21, assisted by Madden MacDougall and Liam Eveleigh to put the Kings up 1-0. Less than five minutes later, Eveleigh scored, assisted by Lammel and Black, to put Elmira up 2-0 after the first period of play.

The Siskins made it a one-goal game past the midpoint of the second, but goals less than a minute apart in the latter part of the period put the Kings up 4-1. The first, at 18:03, was scored by captain Adam Grein (Lammel, Black) and the second at 18:51 by Tanner McDonald (Della Croce, Bothwell).

In the third, the visitors again made it a one-goal game by scoring twice in the first 12 minutes before Bothwell scored at 13:22, assisted by Della Croce and Forwell, to make it 5-3. Lammel’s empty netter, on a feed from Logan Crans, capped the scoring at 6-3.

The Siskins actually edged the Kings on the shots front, 35-34, with both teams going 1-5 on the power play.

Elmira netminder Daniel Botelho stopped 32 in the winning effort.

Where the score in Ayr didn’t reflect how the Kings poured it on, Saturday night’s game saw the team get some bounces, said McMillan.

“Going into that game, we had 17 players instead of 20, and it was kind of the opposite of Thursday. Waterloo was probably getting the better the chances early and we were able to convert on the power play. Then we got a couple of goals. We were playing well, they were they were playing well as well – kind of a flipped script from the [Ayr game] where we were out playing them and didn’t get a goal.”

It was a different story the following night at the WMC against the Cambridge Redhawks, however.

Sunday’s game started out well enough, with Grein’s 11th of the season, a power-play marker with assists from Lammel and Eveleigh, giving the Kings an early lead at 3:49. But Cambridge would score twice before the period ended to take a lead they’d never relinquish.

The Warriors scored twice in the second, including a power-play goal, to make it 4-1 after 40 minutes.

Both teams exchanged goals back in forth in the final frame. Brock Reinhart (Eveleigh, Crans) made it 4-2 at 4:30, but the visitors restored the three-goal cushion five minutes later. Crans’ goal at 12:53, with helpers to MacDougall and Black, made it 5-3, but Stratford’s empty-net goal with 22 seconds left on the clock set up the 6-3 final score.

Shots were 28-27 in favour of Elmira, which also had the edge on the power play, going 3-6 while Stratford was 1-6.

Botelho, who’s night ended after 40 minutes, stopped 14 of the 18 shots he faced, while Sabourin stopped seven of the eight he saw in the third.

The Kings (10-8) have another busy weekend ahead. They’re in Caledon Friday night to take on the Bombers (3-17), then return home to face the Siskins (15-3) on Saturday night and the Listowel Cyclones (10-6) on Sunday. Game time both nights at the WMC is 7 p.m.

“Hopefully, we’ll get some guys healthy and have a full roster going into Friday night. It should be a little bit easier for us if we can if we can keep 12 forwards in the lineup, because at some points [last] weekend we had only nine forwards – it’s just really difficult to maintain your energy when you’re doing that,” said McMillan.