Ritter, E. Doris

Passed away peacefully at Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira on October 30, 2022 one day short of her 107th birthday. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents Jacob and Emma (Ritz) Saddler, her husband Arthur “Harry” Ritter, siblings Louis, Merner, Norma and June. Doris was friendly, knowledgeable and artistic. She won the Carter Scholarship Award in high school, and took German and French courses at Wilfrid Laurier University. Her employment history includes 47 years of service as a bookkeeper and salesperson at Beaver Lumber. Prior to that she was a Bell Canada operator. Doris enjoyed knitting, quilting, painting, gardening, woodworking, listening to music and volunteering at the church. Visitation will take place from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the funeral home chapel. Cremation will follow, a private burial will take place in Elmira Union Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Barnswallow Place for their compassionate care. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Elmira or St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.