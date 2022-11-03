Historical Society meeting

The monthly meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society was held on Monday October 24th at 6:45 p.m. in the Edward Halter Home.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

ARCHIVIST & GENEALOGY – assistance was given to families researching – Anstett, Moyer, Schumacher, Spitzig, Von Hatten and Zinger





BIRTHDAY CLUB – 92 people on the 80+ Birthday List and 8 cards sent out this month and 7 cards will be sent out in November.

CATALOGUING PROJECT- this will resume in the winter months and hopefully everything will be inventoried by Spring before the Open Houses begin.

CHURCH – during the past months we have had 1 Burial and 2 Deaths. A survey has been taken on Christmas Masses – 4 p.m. Family Mass & 9 p.m. Christmas Day at 10 a.m.

MEMBERSHIP – Total of 289 member households – 180 emails. 1 New Lifetime and one new 80+ Birthday added.

NEWSLETTER – the newsletter has recently been sent out via email and snail mail along with proxy’s for the Annual General Meeting.

RESOURCE CENTRE – three groups have toured through the house during the month of October. Publications have also been sold at that time. The windows in the house have all been gaily decorated for Halloween and treats will be given out on Monday, October 31st.

SCHOOL – the Knights of Columbus held their annual BBQ for the school’s “Meet the Teacher Night”. This is the 5th time and 1st time at the new St. Boniface in Breslau. Also the school had their 1st school mass on Oct. 12th at 10:30 a.m.

The School Board has installed upgraded filters to increase fresh air supply, added HEPA and/or UV air cleaners to all learning spaces and upgraded key HVAC systems to support healthy learning environments.

DONATIONS – recently received – The Joseph & Catherine Canada Anstetts family – Large Cook book -The First American Cookbook — Miss Beecher’s Domestic Recipe-Book – The New Galt Cook Book – The Toronto – Queen City of Canada Cook Book – Five Roses Cook Book – Bread & Pastry – Purity Cook Book – The Home Cook Book – The Dominion Cook Book – Ogilvies Book for a Cook – The Canadian Home Cook Book – 1877 – Good Literature Newspaper – October 1898 – Household Work or The Duties of Female Servants – Godey’s Magazine and Lady’s Book – Old Settlers’ Remedies – Ladies Repository – Volume XLL

NEW BUSINESS – the remainder of the meeting dealt with the planning of the Annual General Meeting to take place on Sunday, November 20th at 2 p.m. in the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre. Guest speaker will be rych Mills who writes a historical column on Saturdays in the K-W Record called – Flash from the Past.