Ferguson, Larry

Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 28, 2022 at St. Mary’s General Hospital, Kitchener at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Diane Ferguson of Elmira for over 55 years. Loved father of Vince Ferguson and Susanne Bruns of Rothsay, Pam and Jeff Smith of New Hamburg. Dear grandfather of Cody and Nikki; Alex and Allie, and great-grandfather of Maverik. Will be missed by his sisters Florence Sloat and Helen Zurell, brother-in-law Robert Manto, and sister-in-law Joyce Beirnes. Adored by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents David and Olleva Ferguson, brothers Walter (in infancy), Kenneth (Alice), and Roy (Marie), brothers-in-law Jim Westman, Harry Sloat, Bruce Zurell, Murray Coulter, and sisters-in-law Marilyn Manto, Dorothy (Jim) Marks. Larry was a lifelong truck driver. His number one passion was his family. In his retirement he loved shooting pool with his billiard buddies. Cremation has taken place, a private family service will be held, with interment in Bethesda Cemetery. A celebration of life was held from 2-5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Elmira Legion Branch 469,

11 First St. E., Elmira. As expressions of sympathy donations to Lutherwood Children’s Mental Health Centre or St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.