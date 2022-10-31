Monday October 31, 2022 Case # 1826

OFFENCE : Offensive Weapons DATE: October 15, 2022

LOCATION : Hidden Creek Drive and Westforest Trail, Kitchener, ON

Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Highland West Area of Kitchener

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Kitchener.

On October 15, 2022, at approximately 5:10 a.m., police received a report of gunshots in the area of Hidden Creek Drive and Westforest Trail.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a firearm had been discharged outside, in front of a residence.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident, and investigators believe it to have been targeted.

There will be an increased police presence in the area throughout the day as detectives conduct a canvass.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigations Unit, Emergency Response Unit and Forensic Identification Unit.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL