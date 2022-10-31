 Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Highland West Area of Kitchener
Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Highland West Area of Kitchener

byObserver Staff
November 1, 2022
65 views
1 minute read
Monday October 31, 2022                            Case # 1826              

OFFENCE:  Offensive Weapons                 DATE:   October 15, 2022

LOCATION:   Hidden Creek Drive and Westforest Trail, Kitchener, ON

Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Highland West Area of Kitchener

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Kitchener.

On October 15, 2022, at approximately 5:10 a.m., police received a report of gunshots in the area of Hidden Creek Drive and Westforest Trail.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a firearm had been discharged outside, in front of a residence.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident, and investigators believe it to have been targeted.

There will be an increased police presence in the area throughout the day as detectives conduct a canvass.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigations Unit, Emergency Response Unit and Forensic Identification Unit.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

  • the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
  • a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca    

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

