Monday October 31, 2022 Case # 1826
OFFENCE: Offensive Weapons DATE: October 15, 2022
LOCATION: Hidden Creek Drive and Westforest Trail, Kitchener, ON
Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Highland West Area of Kitchener
Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Kitchener.
On October 15, 2022, at approximately 5:10 a.m., police received a report of gunshots in the area of Hidden Creek Drive and Westforest Trail.
Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a firearm had been discharged outside, in front of a residence.
No injuries were reported as a result of this incident, and investigators believe it to have been targeted.
There will be an increased police presence in the area throughout the day as detectives conduct a canvass.
The investigation is ongoing by members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigations Unit, Emergency Response Unit and Forensic Identification Unit.
