Kings split games in weekend play

A look at the standings in the GOJHL’s Midwestern Conference standings would help you predict the outcome of the Elmira Sugar Kings’ weekend. True to form, there was a split, with a 7-2 win over the second-from-last Brantford Bandits and a 4-2 loss to the first-place K-W Siskins.

“It was a good weekend. We played really well, both games. It’s a tough weekend when you’re playing a team that usually struggles to find their way and then playing another team that’s a perennial contender and currently in first place. So big swing as far as the opponent goes,” said director of hockey operations Scott McMillan.

Things certainly got off on the right foot Saturday night in Brantford. The Kings needed just 35 seconds to open the scoring, Jayden Lammel’s fifth of the season coming off assists from Madden MacDougall and Chris Black. That would be it for the period, however.

The Bandits tied it a 1-1 on a power play early in the middle frame, but less than a minute later, at 4:50, Luke Della Croce put the Kings ahead for good with a power-play marker of his own. Assists went to Brock Reinhart and Liam Eveleigh. Fifty-one seconds later Tanner McDonald (MacDougall, Brady Schwindt) made it 3-1.

It was 4-1 Elmira when MacDougall scored, from Eveleigh and Lammel, at 14:41. Brantford got one back before the period ended, but that was it for their scoring.

The third was another three-goal period for the visitors. Logan Crans, from Lammel and Eveleigh, scored on the power play just 54 seconds in. Goals from Schwindt (Eveleigh, McDonald) and Ryan Forwell (MacDougall, Lammel) helped the Kings glide to victory, a 7-2 final score.

Indicative of the outcome, shots were 58-24 in favour of the Kings. Much less busy than his counterpart at the other end of the rink, Elmira netminder Hayden Sabourin stopped 22 for the win. Elmira was 2-6 with the man advantage, while Brantford was 1-3.

Things were much tighter the following afternoon in Elmira, where the Siskins showed why they sit atop the conference. Still, there were plenty of positives, notes McMillan.

“We did a really good job of not focusing on the team on the other side of the ice, and just focusing on ourselves and playing our best game. We certainly had a good effort on Saturday night, and then after a short turnaround time, we had only 10 forwards dressed on Sunday, so might have had a little bit less in the gas tank than we would have liked,” he said. “But we were able to play well, and it was a competitive game.”

It was the Kings who got on the board first, with Forwell, from Schwindt, scoring the lone goal of the opening stanza.

In the second, however, the scoring belonged to the Siskins, who potted two in the latter part of the period to take a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

After Waterloo took a 3-1 lead in the third, Lammel scored at 17:29 of the third to make it a one-goal game, with Adam Grein and MacDougall earning helpers on the play.

With Sabourin on the bench for the extra attacker, the Siskins empty-net goal sealed the deal in the 4-2 win.

Shots were 25-22 in favour of the visitors, with both teams going 0-3 on the power play.

It was a close game that could have gone either way, said McMillan.

“I think their skill and experience earned them some bounces – a couple of bounces and they got the win,” he said, noting the Kings has a couple of calls go against them, including a waved-off goal in the second.

“Good teams take advantage of those kinds of kind of opportunities, so credit to them.”

This weekend, the Kings (7-6) are in Listowel Friday night to face the Cyclones (7-5) for the first time this season before returning home Sunday night to welcome the Cambridge Redhawks (7-4-2-1). Game time at the WMC is 7 p.m.