Humane society one of eight grant recipients

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth is one of eight animal shelters in Canada selected for the Pedigree Foundation’s first year expanding its granting program into Canada.

The local shelter received $15,000.

“This money will be used to subsidize some of the medical and transportation costs for our transfer dog program in 2023, staff training and the purchasing of mobile dog crates for increased comfort and efficiency,” said Nasreen, a spokesperson for the humane society.

In 2020, 20,239 dogs were admitted to animal shelters in Canada, and 58,793 cats, according to Humane Canada.

The grant is part of the Pedigree Foundation’s larger granting program that donated $100,000 to eight shelters across the country.

“Pedigree Foundation Canadian Grant Program comes at a time when shelters in Canada are facing many issues including overcapacity, staffing constraints and lack of resources. The grant is part of Pedigree Foundation’s work to help find dogs loving homes and end pet homelessness in Canada,” said Tanny Chiu, a spokesperson for the foundation.”

Nasreen said that the HSKWSP is experiencing the larger trend that shelters are experiencing across North America including higher calls for support, more intakes and slowing adoptions.

“The pandemic, economy, inflation and challenges with access to veterinary care have caused pressure for pet owners,” she said.

Nasreen says staff try to direct people to their programs available to help keep them their pets before having to surrender them completely. This includes their pet pantry program, low cost spay neuter, and help for behaviour and training services, she said.

How were the grantees selected?

“There are a lot of Canadian shelters doing some amazing work right now to help pets find their forever homes within Canada,” said Chiu. “After talking to several shelters, Pedigree Foundation learned that programs relating to matching and behavioural, transport and support in remote communities significantly increase dog adoptions. With that, Pedigree Foundation decided the grants would be awarded to shelters that need support in developing those kinds of programs.”