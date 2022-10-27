Bauman, Paul M

Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the age of 80. Husband of Magdalena (Sherk) Bauman. Father of Elizabeth and Simeon Bauman, Edwin and Edna, Catherine and Emerson Hoover, the late David (1974), Lucinda and Eli Sherk, Lydia and Jesse Bauman, Aaron and Rebecca, Magdalena and Martin Hoover, Elsie and Samuel Martin, and Naomi and Daniel Frey. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brother to Isaac and Hannah, Simeon and Annie, Edwin (the late Rachel), George and Sarah, Mary and Elam Frey, Levi and Betsy, Lydia and Enos Frey, Selinda and Daniel Bauman. Predeceased by his parents Levi and Lydia Bauman. Burial and funeral service to take place on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Martin Mennonite Meeting House. Arrangements entrusted to Dreisinger Funeral Home.
