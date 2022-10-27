 Bauman, Paul M
Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
1
Shares
1
0
0

Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the age of 80. Husband of Magdalena (Sherk) Bauman. Father of Elizabeth and Simeon Bauman, Edwin and Edna, Catherine and Emerson Hoover, the late David (1974), Lucinda and Eli Sherk, Lydia and Jesse Bauman, Aaron and Rebecca, Magdalena and Martin Hoover, Elsie and Samuel Martin, and Naomi and Daniel Frey. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brother to Isaac and Hannah, Simeon and Annie, Edwin (the late Rachel), George and Sarah, Mary and Elam Frey, Levi and Betsy, Lydia and Enos Frey, Selinda and Daniel Bauman. Predeceased by his parents Levi and Lydia Bauman. Burial and funeral service to take place on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Martin Mennonite Meeting House. Arrangements entrusted to Dreisinger Funeral Home.

1
0
0
Share 1
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
1
Shares
Share 1
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



Related Posts
Read the full story

Metzger, Clayton W.

Metzger, Clayton W. Peacefully passed into the presence of the Lord on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Groves…
October 25, 2022
Read the full story

Griffin, Alfred “Alf”

Griffin, Alfred “Alf” It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a dear husband, father,…
October 25, 2022
Read the full story

Cressman, Pauline

Cressman, Pauline Peacefully passed away at Pinehaven LTC, Waterloo on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the age of…
October 18, 2022
Read the full story

Brubacher, Eugene

Brubacher, Eugene Eugene Brubacher went home to be with the Lord, peacefully after a short struggle with health…
October 18, 2022
Total
1
Share
1
0
0
0