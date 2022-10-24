WRPS Investigating after Several SUVs Stolen From Kitchener Neighbourhood 

Monday October 24, 2022 Case # 1825

OFFENCE : Vehicle Thefts DATE: October 13, 2022

LOCATION : Robert Ferrie Drive and Thomas Slee Drive, Kitchener, ON

WRPS Investigating after Reports of Several SUVs Stolen From Kitchener Neighbourhood

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft (BEVT) Team are investigating after several vehicles were reported stolen in Kitchener.

On October 13, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m., police received several reports of stolen vehicles in the areas of Robert Ferrie Drive and Thomas Slee Drive.

The vehicles targeted were Toyota and Lexus SUVs that were stolen from the driveways of homes in the area.

Four vehicles were stolen, and one vehicle was abandoned after an attempted theft.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service encourages individuals to consider taking the following measures to help to prevent these thefts:

Block the access to the onboard diagnostic port to prevent thieves from reprograming the vehicle’s key fob. (A simple device can be purchased online).

Use a steering wheel locking device to deter theft.

When not in use, place the vehicle key fob inside a radio frequency shielding bag/pouch to block cell signals.

Consider equipping your vehicle with an aftermarket global positioning system (GPS) tracker. The tracker may assist police in locating the vehicle and/or suspects.

Ensure all keys are accounted for and never left in the vehicle or unattended.

If you observe suspicious people in your neighbourhood looking into vehicles, we encourage you to call police immediately.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

