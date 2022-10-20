Risky driving targeted, with thousands of charges laid over long weekend

Ontario Provincial Police laid thousands of charges during the national Operation Impact campaign over the Thanksgiving long weekend, according to a new report.

Many of the charges related to risky and dangerous driving, police say.

The holiday weekend saw three motor vehicle passengers, a driver and a pedestrian killed in four separate incidents. The OPP also responded to a boating fatality.

During the campaign of stepped-up enforcement, police sayaggressive drivers posed the most significant risk on roads, with the OPP laying 5,141 speeding charges and 116 stunt/racing charges. Among other charges, drivers and passengers were fined for 318 seatbelt offences. Alcohol/drug-impaired drivers received 153 charges under the criminal code while 69 of the offence notices were issued for distracted driving.

In total, officers laid 8,088 charges on roads, trails and waterways throughout the province.

OCTOBER 13

2:40 PM | Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of an indecent act that occurred in Woolwich Township. Police were called after a driver was travelling south on Farmers Market Road when they observed a male on the sidewalk performing an indecent act. The man was described as white, approximately six feet tall with an average build, in his 30s, with short dark hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and had a black backpack. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

OCTOBER 15

4:20 AM | Police received a report of a break and enter at a business on Arthur Street South in Woolwich Township. Unknown suspect(s) gained entry into a business and stole merchandise. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

12:48 PM | Police received another report of a theft from a business on Arthur Street South in. Two unknown suspects attended the business and stole merchandise. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

11:00 PM | Perth County OPP responded to a single-collision on Perth Road 131 in the Township of Perth East. When the officer approached the vehicle, they observed a lone male standing near the vehicle. Upon speaking with the driver, it became apparent the driver had consumed alcohol and was displaying signs of impairment. A roadside screening device was administered, and the driver was subsequently arrested and transported to a local operations centre for further testing. The 23-year-old Milverton man was charged with ‘operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).’ The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford at a later date to answer to the charge.

OCTOBER 16

7:26 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a disturbance in the area of Notre Dame Drive and Deerfield Avenue in Petersburg. The victim was sitting in a parked vehicle when they were approached by an unknown male brandishing a knife. Officers arrived in the area and located the male, subsequently arresting a 41-year-old Wellesley Township man. He was charged with ‘assault with a weapon,’ ‘mischief under $5,000’ and ‘breach of court order,’ and was held for a bail hearing. There were no injuries reported. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information in connection to the incident, is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.