Maryhill News – Catholic Women’s League

The monthly meeting of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League was held on Tuesday, October 11th at 7 p.m. in the Rectory meeting room.

CORRESPONDENCE – Information was received from the Mission News from Camboni Fathers, Marillac Place, Guelph & Area Right to Life, Catholic Missions, and a thank you card from the Bolger family for the Mass for their mother Ann.

CARD CONVENOR REPORT – One sympathy card had been sent during the past month.

COMMUNITY LIFE & COMMUNICATIONS – Wishing we could get more retired people out to weekday Masses especially the Weekday Liturgy on Tuesday and Thursdays. 5 people come faithfully every day since Masses are now at 9 a.m.

The Carmelite Sisters and the Carmelite Guild Auxiliary are both celebrating their 70th Anniversary here in the Region of Waterloo. At the recent Auxiliary meeting 6 of the past presidents shared highlights and brought pictures of the activities and events through the years. The Sisters also had a scrapbook showing their 70 years. All the ladies present had a chance to visit and meet with the Sisters in person in the Grate Room which had never been done before as they are a cloistered order.

Coffee Sundays are still being well attended. Discussion took place about what could be done once the cold weather comes and people will have to wear boots.

Communion to Catholics is now being allow to residents at Twin Oaks Nursing Home.

Card Parties have started in October during the day at 1:30 p.m.

An Oak Tree has been planted on the Rectory lawn in honour of St. Boniface.

Survey’s are being taken about Christmas Masses.

Fish Fry for the Community Centre on Saturday, Oct. 22nd 12 noon until 7 p.m.

1 piece $$15, 2 pc – $18 children 12 and under half price for 1 piece dinner. Hot Dogs also available.

Maryhill Firefighters Breakfast will be on Saturday 5 November 7 – 11 a.m.

The Annual General Meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society will take place in November. We are so happy to have rych mills as guest speaker. rych writes a Saturday page in the K-W record. If anyone knows him you know what an awesome speaker he is.

Marillac Place is looking for volunteers – administration, BINGO sessions, Board of Directors, Communications, Data Entry, Housekeeping, Fundraising, Yard Maintenance

Discussion took place about voting in our area and especially the WCDSB trustees.

An invitation has been received from the Church Outreach Working Group and the Family Violence Prevention Program at Woolwich Community Services, for their upcoming event ‘Not Alone: An Interdenominational Event Addressing Family Violence’. This group has come together around the purpose of developing and maintaining strong working relationships with local churches with a joint vision of ending family violence and fostering healthy relationships. NOVEMBER 20, 2022 from 6:30pm- 8:00pm at Woodside Bible Fellowship – Elmira

Discussion took place regarding the National per capital increase. Information will be sent out in the Christmas package.

Annual Reports are due in January if doing on line and in December if sending them through the mail.

The “Anniversary Prayer Book” and “History “2006 – 2020” have been passed out for the next person to read.

The monthly CWL meetings will continue to be on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. in the Rectory in the meeting room.

Service Pins have not been awarded for several years and will hopefully be presented this coming year.

Discussion took place regarding the Christmas party. It will be held this year In the Rectory on Tuesday Dec. 7th at 6 p.m.