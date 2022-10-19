Snyder, William “Bill”
Passed away peacefully at his residence in Hawkesville on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Aileen (Tremain) Snyder for over 61 years. Loved father of Morgan (Christine) of Harriston, Beth (Mike) Frank of Hawkesville, Lisa (Doug) Prong of Brunner, and Anne (Russ) Allen of Drayton. Cherished Papa of James, Isaac (Jessica), William (Corey); and Nate (Patsy). Survived by brothers Robert, Carl (Kathleen), many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Reta (Hemmerich) Snyder, and sister-in-law Gert. At Bill’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral home visitation or service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Woolwich Community Services or Bloomingdale Mennonite Church would be appreciated and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.