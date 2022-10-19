Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Snyder, William “Bill”

Passed away peacefully at his residence in Hawkesville on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Aileen (Tremain) Snyder for over 61 years. Loved father of Morgan (Christine) of Harriston, Beth (Mike) Frank of Hawkesville, Lisa (Doug) Prong of Brunner, and Anne (Russ) Allen of Drayton. Cherished Papa of James, Isaac (Jessica), William (Corey); and Nate (Patsy). Survived by brothers Robert, Carl (Kathleen), many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Reta (Hemmerich) Snyder, and sister-in-law Gert. At Bill’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral home visitation or service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Woolwich Community Services or Bloomingdale Mennonite Church would be appreciated and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



Related Posts
Read the full story

Ogram, R. Bruce

Ogram, R. Bruce Passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the age of…
October 18, 2022
Read the full story

Seifried, Hermine (nee Hackl)

Seifried, Hermine (nee Hackl) Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, at the…
October 12, 2022
Read the full story

Stewart, Jacqueline

Stewart, Jacqueline Passed away peacefully at Freeport Campus – Grand River Hospital on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at…
October 12, 2022
Read the full story

REGER, Shirley

REGER, Shirley On Saturday, October 8, 2022, Shirley (Bunny) Reger (born Rabideau in 1934) passed away peacefully (from…
October 12, 2022
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0