Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Ogram, R. Bruce

Passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the age of 83 years. Beloved husband and best friend for 58 years of Marilyn (nee Heimpel). Dear father of Brian, Gary (Cathy), the late Brenda DeVries (April 23, 2017) and her husband Gerrie DeVries. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Kristin (Adam), Bradley (Kiki), Wade, Erica; Alex, Nick, Emily; Josh, Tyler, Stacey, Justin DeVries and great-grand children Lincoln, Charlotte, Hope, Noah, and Lily. Bruce was the last surviving member of his family having been predeceased by his parents Elmer and Esther (Schaefer) Ogram and his brothers Ronald, and Gary (in infancy). Bruce grew up on the family farm where he spent 25 years thinking of ways to invent, design and create equipment to do the impossible. While on the farm, Bruce enjoyed attending farming events, antique tractors and was known to produce farm themed videos. Later in life Bruce changed careers and worked in the chemical industry for 37 years. In his spare time, Bruce enjoyed playing the piano, bringing smiles to others, and writing poetry for and about “his Marilyn”. Bruce was a spotlight in the community being a member of many associations in the area including the John Deere Two Cylinder Club. Bruce was a strong believer in his faith and was a member of Woodside Bible Fellowship. Visitation was held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service took place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Woodside Bible Fellowship, 200 Barnswallow Dr., Elmira. Cremation followed. Donations to Woolwich Community Food Bank or Woodside Bible Fellowship Missions would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.

Cassandra Merlihan
