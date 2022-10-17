Monday October 17, 2022 Case # 1824

OFFENCE : Vehicle Theft DATE: October 11, 2022

LOCATION : King Street North and Conestoga Road, Waterloo, ON

WRPS Investigating Theft of Vehicles from Waterloo Business

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a theft that occurred at a business in Waterloo.

On October 11, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m., police received a report of a theft at a car dealership in the area of King Street North and Conestogo Road.

During the overnight hours of October 10 and 11, 2022, unknown suspects attended the dealership and stole vehicle keys and five vehicles from the lot.

The investigation is ongoing by our Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team.

