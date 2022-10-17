Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
WRPS Investigating Theft of Vehicles from Waterloo Business  

byObserver Staff
October 14, 2022
Monday October 17, 2022                            Case # 1824              

OFFENCE:  Vehicle Theft                            DATE:   October 11, 2022

LOCATION:  King Street North and Conestoga Road, Waterloo, ON

WRPS Investigating Theft of Vehicles from Waterloo Business

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a theft that occurred at a business in Waterloo. 

On October 11, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m., police received a report of a theft at a car dealership in the area of King Street North and Conestogo Road. 

During the overnight hours of October 10 and 11, 2022, unknown suspects attended the dealership and stole vehicle keys and five vehicles from the lot. 

The investigation is ongoing by our Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

  • the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
  • a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca    

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

Author
Observer Staff



