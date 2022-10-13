Police lay charges in connection to disturbances involving youths in Elmira

Four youths were arrested in conjunction with a series of disturbances that took place in Elmira on September 28.

Waterloo Regional Police report that between September 30 and October 7, four youths from Woolwich Township were jointly charged with robbery.

Police were originally called September 28 after three altercations involving the same youths occurred at separate locations.

At approximately 7 p.m., a youth approached the area of First Street West and Arthur Street South when a group of youths assaulted him. The male youth suffered minor physical injuries.

Soon after, another group of youths approached two female youths in the area of First Street West and Flamingo Drive. The youths sprayed the females with a noxious substance, and both females were treated at the scene by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services.

At approximately 9 p.m., a group of youths approached a residence on Flamingo Drive and fled the area shortly after when confronted by adults.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigations Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can be submitted online by visiting www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

OCTOBER 7

2:28 PM | Police responded to a business on Farmers Market Road near St. Jacobs for a theft report. The investigation remains ongoing.

OCTOBER 8

12:45 PM | Wellington County OPP are investigating a serious two-vehicle collision on Wellington Road 22 at Hwy. 6 in Guelph/Eramosa Township. Initial reports indicated that a red Sport Utility Vehicle (S.U.V.) and a grey S.U.V. had collided and that there were multiple occupants injured. One was airlifted to a trauma centre with potentially life-threatening and three were transported to a local hospital. One of the occupants who had initially been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries had their injuries upgraded was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Wellington County OPP is asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision to call 1-888-310-1122.

OCTOBER 9

9:31 AM | A report of property damage brought police to Herrgott Road in Wellesley Township. Sometime overnight, unknown suspect(s) damaged a window on the property.

4:53 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to Lobsinger Line in Woolwich Township for a report of a break and enter. The investigation is ongoing.

OCTOBER 10

8:58 AM | Regional Police responded to the area of Carmel Koch Road and Notre Dame Drive in Wilmot Township for a collision in which a vehicle struck a cyclist. The driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old Perth County man, was charged with ‘fail to yield.’ The cyclist, a woman from Woolwich Township, reported non-life-threatening physical injuries. Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have any dash-cam footage is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2:31 PM | Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision that occurred in the area of Manser Road and Schummer Line in Wellesley Township. The initial investigation determined that a car travelling north on Manser Road crossed the centre line and struck a motorcycle travelling south. The driver of the motorcycle, a 53-year-old Wellesley man, was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car, a 24-year-old Oakville man, reported no physical injuries. The investigation remains ongoing by members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit, and charges are pending. Manser Road was closed for approximately six hours for the investigation. Anyone that may have witnessed this collision, or anyone with dash-cam footage, is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.