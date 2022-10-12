Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Seifried, Hermine (nee Hackl)

Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, at the age of 92. Wife of the late John Seifried (2017). Dear mother of Mary Detweiler of Guelph and Michael Seifried of Elmira. Loving grandmother of Julianna, Jessica and Devin; Breyer, Kate and Madelyn; great-grandma of Andrea Seifried. Will also be missed by nephew Ziggy Hackl of Kitchener. Hermine was the last surviving member of her family having been predeceased by her parents Gottfried and Wilhelmina (Loy) Hackl, brothers and sisters Christina, Regina, Rosa, Maria, Olga, Paul, Franz, Karl, Ignatieff, Leon, Herman, Josef, Gottfried, Rudolf; infant daughter Marlene, and daughter-in-law Jen (nee Quill) Seifried. A funeral mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira, followed by interment in Elmira Union Cemetery. Donations to The Darling Home for Kids in Hermine’s memory would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

