 REGER, Shirley
Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
REGER, Shirley

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, Shirley (Bunny) Reger (born Rabideau in 1934) passed away peacefully (from cancer) at Grand River Freeport Hospital, in Kitchener, Ontario. Bunny was predeceased by her beloved husband, Milford. They are reunited in heaven now. Survived by son Robin (Karen) Reger, sister Marion (Joe) Janikovits, sister Betty (John) Marshall, brother Dennis (Ferne) Rabideau, many nieces and nephews, and more friends than you can count! Comical, spunky, and energetic, she enjoyed entertaining and making people laugh all her life. She will be missed by many. God bless her. As per Mel and Bunny’s wishes, there will be no service or funeral. Mel and Bunny’s ashes will be mixed together and buried in a private ceremony. Any donations can be made to Community Care Concepts in St. Jacobs, or Freeport Palliative Care Unit.

