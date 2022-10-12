 Read, Doug
Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Read, Doug

Passed away after a two-year battle with cancer on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Marilyn Read (nee Brandon) for 61 years. Loving father to Rob and Janet Read, and Brenda Read and Ed Stager. Adoring grandpa to Richard Read, Robyn and Jason VanBrunt, Rebecca Read, and Brandon Stager; and step-grandpa to Brittany Stager and John Moyes, Amanda and Chris Cromwell, and Nicole and Tyler Gingrich. Great-grandpa to Alex, Cynthia, Jax, Ava, Lincoln, Emily, and Olivia. Will be missed by siblings Grace Brent, Betty Sippel, Ronald and Gayle Read, Sandra and Gerry Trelenberg, sister-in-law Beatrice Read, and many nieces, nephews and their families. Also missed by his dear friends at Spring Valley Resort. Predeceased by his parents George and Lena Read, siblings Jack Brent, Dorothy and Bob Dickson, Murial and Ron Gadtke, George Read, Henry Sippel, and Marilyn’s parents Frank and Edna Brandon. Doug loved to camp and travel with Marilyn, often taking the RV to country fiddle and bluegrass music gatherings. He was well-known for his winemaking, and also for the witty comments and jokes he would tell around the campfire. His trailer at Spring Valley was his ‘Happy Place’ and he made many wonderful memories there. He will be missed. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 1 p.m. until the service time of 2 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Reception to follow. The service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend, and can be accessed on Doug’s tribute page of the funeral home website. Donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre, SickKids Hospital Foundation, or Trinity United Church, Elmira would be appreciated, and may be made through the funeral home.

