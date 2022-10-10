Monday October 10, 2022 Case # 1823

OFFENCE : Break and Enter DATE: October 4, 2022

LOCATION : Wilson Avenue and Wabanaki Drive, Kitchener, ON

Waterloo Regional Police Investigating after Several Vehicles Stripped of Parts in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after several vehicles were stripped of parts in Kitchener.

On October 4, 2022, police received a report of a break and enter to a business in the area of Wilson Avenue and Wabanaki Drive.

The suspects stole vehicle parts from several service vehicles.

The break-in and theft are believed to have occurred between September 29, 2022, and October 3, 2022.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL