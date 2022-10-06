Waterloo Regional Police warn of employment scams after incident reported

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an employment fraud after a victim lost $3,000 to fraudsters.

On September 28, police were called regarding a complaint that two individuals had posed as hiring managers for a learning centre in Kitchener.

The victim was advised that they were hired for employment and asked to cash a cheque via mobile deposit for work equipment. The victim was then instructed to send an e-transfer of the outstanding funds back to the subjects.

If you have been a victim of a scam and suffered a financial loss or believe your personal information was used without your knowledge, police advise you to report the incident online at wrps.on.ca. or by calling 519-570-9777.

If you have responded to a similar ad but did not experience a financial loss, please get in touch with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or visit the Anti-Fraud Centre website.

To avoid employment scams, police advise:

Never send money for an employment opportunity or to an individual you have not met in person.

Never send funds from a cheque deposited into your account until it officially clears. Note this can take weeks and can be verified directly through your bank.

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Research the company name with the Better Business Bureau to see if any complaints have been filed.

Follow your instincts. If something seems off about a job posting, trust your instincts.

Do not provide personal information (e.g. SIN, passport number, credit card numbers, or banking information) to anyone via email or over the phone unless you can verify the recipient and confirm the ad’s legitimacy.

SEPTEMBER 25

11:15 PM | Wellington County OPP were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Anywhere (RIDE) check on Wellington Road 18, west of Fergus when the driver of a white SUV entered the queue. As a result of the investigation, a 42-year-old Fergus man was charged with ‘impaired operation – 80 plus (mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood).’ The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph, at a later date.

SEPTEMBER 29

1:30 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a serious single-vehicle collision on Elora Street North, in Alma. Initial reports indicated that a red van had struck a pole and the driver had fled the scene on foot. Emergency services responded but could not locate the driver. It is possible that the driver had suffered injuries. The roadway remained closed for the ongoing investigation and the whereabouts and identity of the driver is still unknown. Police are asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision or know anything about it to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

7:01 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a collision in the area of Arthur and First streets in Elmira. A vehicle was travelling north on Arthur Street when it was struck from behind by another vehicle travelling in the same direction. As a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old male driver was charged with ‘careless driving.’

SEPTEMBER 30

10:15 PM | An 24-year-old Elmira man faces charges after being stopped in a stolen vehicle by Perth County OPP. The off-road vehicle was stopped on Line 87 in North Perth, with a vehicle check revealing it had been stolen and the operator was a suspended driver. The man was arrested and charged with ‘possession property obtained by crime over $5,000,’ ‘driving while under suspension,’ ‘ no ORV permit’ and ‘operate a motor vehicle without insurance.’ The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford at a later date to answer to the charges. Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

OCTOBER 1

7:25 AM | Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision in Breslau. Two vehicles were heading north on Fountain Street North near Menno Street when a wild animal ran out in front of the first vehicle, which braked to avoid a collision with the animal. The second vehicle travelling behind the first collided with the rear of the first vehicle. There were no injuries as a result of this collision. The driver of the second vehicle was charged with ‘following too closely.’

OCTOBER 2

12:18 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision in Wellesley Township. A white Mazda was travelling west on Deborah Glaister Line while a grey Mazda was travelling south on Manser Road. The grey Mazda came to a stop at a stop sign where the roads intersected and then proceeded through the intersection, where it was struck by the white Mazda. The white Mazda sustained severe front-end damage. The driver of the grey Mazda, a 39-year-old woman from Caledon East, was charged with ‘failing to yield the right of way to traffic in an intersection.’