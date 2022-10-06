Taste the Countryside event kicks off today

Local celebrity Chef Bruce Duff of Riversong Café is among those participating in this year’s Taste the Countryside event, a 10-day celebration of food and drink in the region’s townships that kicks off today (October 6).

Participating restaurants from across the townships put together a prix fixe menu reflecting the local produce and products in their area, Duff’s included.

“We’ve done it already for the last two years and it’s always been successful. Initially did it just to try something new and be involved in the community,” he said.

This year the food tour’s theme is on “supporting local through the celebration of the fall harvest and togetherness after being distanced for two years,” says the Explore Waterloo Region website.

Duff says he is looking forward to seeing people in person this year, as the Taste the Countryside has been more of a takeout event in the last two years.

Duff’s mouthwatering menu includes butternut squash soup infused with local maple syrup, roasted veggie and Woolwich goat cheese pizza, ground turkey burger sourced from Hilltop Acres, and for dessert, maple sugar pie or Block Three chocolate porter ganache cake.

Other participating restaurants in Woolwich and Wellesley townships include the Kitchen Kuttings café, Eco Café, the Tasting House, Rural Roots Brewery, Those Pizza Guys, the Hungarian Canadian club, Jacob’s Grill, Crowsfoot Smokehaus and the Village Biergarten.

Duff said he hopes many people will take up the opportunity to explore the region and support local restaurants.

“Come out and enjoy our food, great personality and beautiful grounds.”