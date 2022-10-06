 Schill, Ralph Sylvester
Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Schill, Ralph Sylvester

Passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kitchener on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the age of 91. Loved father of Julie and Albert Darnbrough of Plattsville, Steve Schill and Lorela Anota, and Frances Schill (the late Ronald Green). Dear grandfather of Joelle and Brandon Doherty, Jalyssa Duchaine and Henrique Dias, Jordan and Nicole Darnbrough, Brianna Darnbrough; Dana and Cory McMaster, Kandice Schill, Andrew Schill, Sundae and Kraemer Anota; Natalie Green, and seven great-grandchildren. Brother of Mary Schiebel and brother-in-law of Geraldine Schill, and Marg Schill. Predeceased by his parents Sylvester and Pricilla (Forester) Schill, his beloved wife for over sixty years Betty Schill, siblings Esther and Casey Sagan, Oscar Schill, Harold and Dorothy Schill, Rose and Werner Weickert, Betty and Gord Biggar, Lily and Jim Lippert, Ruth and Willy Lorch, Cos Schiebel, Clifford Schill, and Francis (in infancy). Ralph was an active member of St. Teresa’s RC Church, a member of Knights of Columbus and worked for many years at the St. Jacobs Arena, Gencor, and was a partner of Triple S Farms. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Mary’s third floor cardiac care unit for their exceptional care. Funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira with cremation to follow. Interment will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation – Cardiac Care Unit, St. Teresa’s RC Church would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, plant a tree in Ralph’s memory.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



