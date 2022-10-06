 Mayville, Leah (nee Shantz)
Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Mayville, Leah (nee Shantz)

Peacefully passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Derbecker’s Heritage House, St. Jacobs at the age of 100. Dear mother of Menno and Barb Brubacher of Bamberg, Henry Brubacher of Kitchener, Levi and Wendy Brubacher of Cumberland Beach, Dan and Laurie Brubacher of Elmira and mother-in-law of Allan Brubacher of Elmira. Lovingly remembered by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by siblings Henry and Edna Shantz, Elias and Lileth Shantz, Daniel Shantz, Annie, Josiah and Aleda Shantz and sister-in-law Lorraine Shantz. Predeceased by her husband Amos Brubacher, parents Abram and Lovina (Martin) Shantz, daughters Melinda Brubacher, Annie Brubacher and daughter-in-law Audrey Blanchard, sisters Lovina (Sidney) Martin, Rebecca (David) Horst, brothers Abe (Jean), Sam (Gladys), Mose Shantz and sister-in-law Carol Shantz. Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel followed by a reception. Interment in Memory Gardens, Breslau. A special thank you to all the staff at Derbecker’s Heritage House for the compassionate and excellent care shown to Leah. In memory of Leah, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



