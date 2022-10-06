Cheaters never win, especially if they’re unimaginative

Normally, fishing tournaments don’t make national and international headlines. But recently, a high-stakes walleye tournament did for all the wrong reasons. You see, the two winners were caught cheating.

To make a long story short, they stuffed the fish they brought to the weigh-in station with lead balls that weighed in total about seven pounds, along with fillets from lesser fish they had caught. All told, a 20-pound catch was transformed into a very suspicious 34-pound catch.

After the discovery, the anglers were quickly disqualified from winning the nearly US$30,000 prize. Now their previous successes, which were many, are also in question. Before I go on, let me just say this is an extremely rare thing in tournament fishing, and is not indicative of the sport or its participants.

It also makes me, and many other anglers, kind of sad to see that these two cheaters gave the sport a black eye with their wrong behaviour, which frankly wasn’t even required. They were set to win without cheating.

This was disappointing on a number of levels.

I mean, you’d think they would have found a better way to cheat.

Look, competitive angling has always been on the cutting edge of fishing. The skilled participants have led the way in the development of boat control and fishing techniques, lure design and modification, and the use of electronics, trolling motors and outboards. They’ve influenced boat, rod, hook, and reel design, as well as downriggers, fishing glasses, line, jig heads and countless other little things that we casual anglers now take for granted.

The point is a good competitive angler is creative, imaginative and a tinkerer who is always paying attention to detail and is always wondering how to do things even better.

But all those two clowns could come up with was lead balls and fish fillets. So, yes, I’m disappointed they cheated. But I’m more disappointed that their cheating was so primitive. I mean anglers like me look up to those pros to pick up new techniques so we can win biggest fish bets with our angling buddies. Stuffing a fish with lead or other fish? Heck, I could have thought of that.

By this point, I would have hoped the cheating would have been a lot more sophisticated. What would have been wrong with feeding the fish one of those muffins my sister used to make when she was learning to bake? Those things weighed three pounds each and would not have showed on a metal detector. Or why not just feed the fish a steady diet of junk food while they were in the live well? Combined with their sedentary life in confinement, this might have caused them to pack on the pounds in a way that was unnoticeable. Heck, why not use an electro-magnet to mess with the scale? Or just claim the fish were big-boned before people started to investigate why a fish seemed heavier than it was.

You see where I’m going with this, right?

I’m an amateur angler and even I could think of better ways to cheat in a tournament, Heck, if you got the guys I play euchre with to think about it, the results would have been astounding.

In any case, those two yokels did not think they needed to up their cheating game. Even though there was a lot of money on the line.

Apparently, they thought they didn’t need brains to cheat in a professional tournament. Just lots of balls.