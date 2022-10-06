 Adams, Jean Marie
Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Adams, Jean Marie

Jean passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at A.R. Goudie Home, Kitchener, at the age of 97. She is fondly remembered by her sister-in-law Gabrielle (Gay) Adams (McConville). Loving aunt to her nieces and nephews Jane Mullin (Bill), Nancy Nugent (Kevin), John Adams (Angela), Paul Adams (Cleo), Mary Hutchings (Wally), Joan Hogen (Mike), and Glenn Adams (Clara). Jean was the last surviving member of her family. She was the beloved daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Gatschene) Adams. Predeceased by her brothers Ken Adams and George Adams, as well as her sister-in-law June Adams (LaFlamme). She was a longtime resident of Elmira, a faithful parishioner of St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, and a proud member of the Catholic Women’s League. Cremation has taken place. Jean’s family will celebrate her life with a memorial mass on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa’s RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira. Interment will follow in St. Theresa’s RC Cemetery, RR 1, Elmira. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or St. Teresa’s Church would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



