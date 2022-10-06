A full-court press to encourage kids to have fun with basketball

Cassey Brubacher is the organizer of the Woolwich Bulldogs basketball league, which is planned for January. [Submitted]

A basketball league is returning next year under a new name with a new coach at the helm, providing an outlet for kids looking to enjoy the fun of the sport.

Cassey Brubacher is picking up the mantle left by Paul McGinley, who ran the house-league Woolwich Cougars for 15 years. Now, the league will be known as the Woolwich Bulldogs.

“This is just strictly for fun – it’s just the house league. It’s just Saturdays out to Park Manor (PS), just focusing on the skills and development of young kids. Just for fun, at a much cheaper rate than what you get in the city.

“It’s kind of a more recreational activity outside the school system,” Brubacher explained.

The league for kids aged 6-14 will run on Saturdays from January 14 to May 6 of next year, with the hope of eventually running from September to April each year. While there will be some competitiveness to it, the focus will be developing skills and learning about the sport.

“I just think it’s great for kids to come out. … They meet a lot of new kids. It’s just another Saturday with some of their friends, too, learning about basketball, learning about the game, developing their skills,” said Brubacher, who played for Wilfrid Laurier University’s Brantfords campus team.

The cost of the program is $230 for registration, a jersey and a basketball. The first two weeks will focus on skill evolution after the kids will be divided into teams based on age and skill level. The sessions will include a 45-minute practice and a 45-minute game. Kids joining the league will have an opportunity to help foster the game in Elmira, Brubacher said.

“It’s not really known or growing in Elmira, so I’m trying to develop that a little bit more, make it more available to local families. I think, ultimately, basketball is one of the cheaper sports that you can run in a community. Hopefully that option provides an opportunity for families in the area to be able to put their kids into it.

To find more information or to register, visit www.woolwichbulldogs.ca.