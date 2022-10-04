 Reidel, M. Jean
Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Reidel, M. Jean

Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Freeport Health Centre at the age of 94 years. Loving sister of Joyce Lichty of Elmira and fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews and their families. Predeceased by her husband Ervin Reidel, her parents Hugh and Margaret (Mewhiney) Cunningham and her siblings Donald Cunningham, Marie Holman and June McLaughlin. At Jean’s request cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation or funeral service. Interment will take place at a later date in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Elmira. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

close

