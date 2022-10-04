Clemens, Sandra (Sandy)

1944 – 2022

Sandra Elizabeth Clemens (Strome) peacefully completed her earthly journey on Tuesday, September 20th, 2022 in the presence of her family and under the loving care of the wonderful staff and volunteers at Hospice Wellington, Guelph. Left to grieve are her husband of 51 years, Bill, son Lee, daughter-in-law Connie and their family. Sandra was predeceased by her parents, Clare and Joyce (Sippel) Strome, sister Marion Hinschberger, and stepfather Hillis Leslie. Sandy’s outgoing personality made her many friends in the community and she will be fondly remembered by all of them, but especially by those in her coffee, solo and bridge groups. Although she could be feisty at times, her ready smile and good sense of humour shone through 99% of the time. Her 12 year professional working career was spent as a well respected public school teacher in Kitchener and Elmira. Her “kids” as she always called them (now in their 60’s) tell us that although she ruled with a firm hand, she was always fair. Following her retirement from teaching, Sandra became a “stay at home mom” to Lee which also gave her time to volunteer with a number of charities. Sandra’s love of music led her to accept a temporary assignment of leading her church choir when the previous director retired. However, the temporary role became a labour of love which lasted over 30 years. Despite receiving a diagnosis of MS in 1991, Sandra managed to live a full and productive life until September 2021, after which her health steadily declined. Sandy, Bill, Lee and Connie owe a great debt of gratitude to Brenda Mathieu and Irene Janzen, and their team of “angels” who so lovingly provided Sandra with nursing care as well as ministering to her spiritual needs during the last year when she was confined to her home. They went the extra mile to keep a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye right up to the final days of her life. There will be no funeral home visitation or public funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at the Lions Hall, 40 South St. W., Elmira on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 1-5 p.m. All who wish to come are invited to attend. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations to the MS Society of Canada or Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.