St. Boniface School

byDiane Strickler
October 3, 2022
Steve Kuntz with the Silva & Maric Families.
It was a cold & rainy day for St. Boniface School to hold their ‘Meet the Teacher’ night on Tuesday, September 27th beginning at 5 p.m.  Thank you to the Maryhill Knights of Columbus for hosting this event.

This is the 1st time since COVID that this event could be held and the 1st time at the new St. Boniface School in Breslau.  This event had been 4 years prior to the pandemic and held in the parking lot of St. Boniface School in Maryhill.

It has always been held to celebrate the start of the school year and families enjoy meeting new teachers, the principal and renewing friendships with the previous staff and enjoying the hospitality of the Maryhill Knights of Columbus.  The BBQ took place at the back of the school.

The students had time to introduce their families to their teachers and to see their classrooms before enjoying the BBQ.  There were hot dogs and hamburgers with all the fixings along with bags of chips and water.

4 stations had been set up inside the school and although the lines were large the many students and parents received their food quickly.

Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler is a life-long member of the Maryhill community. She leads the Genealogy/Archives and a member of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill community committees formed in 1977.



