he monthly meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society was held on Monday, September 26th at 7 p.m. in the Edward Halter Home.

CORRESPONDENCE – the Ontario Historical Society bulletin was received.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

BIRTHDAY CLUB – 1 new member has been added to the over 80 birthday club. Two members have passed away. Currently have 80 members. 12 birthday cards were sent during the month of September.

CATALOGUING PROJECT – this will resume in the winter months and hope to have everything inventoried by Spring..

CHURCH – during the past month we have had 2 burials, 1 death, 1 marriage, and 1 baptism.

MEMBERSHIP – received 3 new life time membership. Have a total of 288 member households with 180 receiving emails.

PROGRAM – the Heritage Day celebrations were well attended both on the Tour and for the program in the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre. Thank you to the Catholic Women’s League for catering the event.

RESOURCE CENTRE- 2 groups had been hosted – the Maryhill Park committee and the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute.

SCHOOL – painting is currently being done on the cross that use to be on top of the school cupola. It will be installed shortly by the bell cairn.

WAYSIDE SHRINES – the 3 Wayside Cross will be covered up shortly with burlap to protect the Corpuses.

NEW BUSINESS – plans have begun for the Annual General Meeting on Sunday, November 20th at 1:30 p.m. in the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre.