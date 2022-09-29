Curling club planning open house

In an effort to get more youth interested in the sport the Elmira & District Curling Club will be hosting an open house for kids and teenagers on October 2 from 1:30-3 p.m. (ages 7-12) and 3-4:30 p.m. (ages 13-19).

“We’ve been getting more interest and people asking questions about it. So we thought, well, we’ll host an open house so those that are interested in bringing their kids so they can come and see what it’s all about, give it a try,” said junior curling coordinator Melody Bridgen-Martin.

The open house will provide instruction on the rules and equipment used in the sport, added Bridgen-Martin.

“We’ll take them out onto the ice, we’ll kind of explain what the different symbols on the ice mean, and provide some instruction on how to slide and throw a rock and we’ll even let them do a little bit of that while they’re there,” she explained.

All participants are asked to wear a winter coat and clean running shoes, and the younger age group will need to wear a helmet as well.

While curling does have a competitive side, it is a very social sport, Bridgen-Martin said.

“Even adults that have tried it as a kid come back and they enjoy it for the social aspect, just getting out for an evening and playing with some friends and sitting around having drinks afterwards. So by teaching the kids the sport…a lot of them often in their mid adult age come back to enjoy the sport again. We’ve had members in their 90s still curling, because we adapt the sport so that they can continue coming out on the ice playing and having fun,” she said.

“If you don’t feel like you’re an athletic person, that’s OK…we adapt the sport to everybody and we make sure that everybody feels included,” she said.

It is also one of the least expensive sports for kids to play, Bridgen-Martin explained.

“We just raised the fees this year for the first time in over 20 years. And we raised it by $10, so it’s now $110 for the season. We provide the equipment that you need so you don’t have to go and buy special shoes, you don’t have to go out and buy a broom.”

Those who are interested asked to pre-register on the curling club’s website, www.elmira

curlingclub.ca