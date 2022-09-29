Biscuit or otherwise, it still tastes great

OK, let the controversy start! What’s the difference between a scone, a biscuit and a cookie? The world is standing up waiting and wanting to know.

Before getting too deep, let’s take a look at today’s specific recipe, Corn-Buttermilk Biscuits.

Now that we’re actually getting some colder autumn weather (and even some good miserable days), we’re getting more interested in some great comfort foods like soups and stews which go really great with fresh, hot biscuits.

This becomes seasonal of course with the addition of the corn, which also makes up some of the moisture content.

OK, back to the gossip. The actual word “biscuit” is French (biscotti in Italian) actually means “twice cooked”. Bi, of course, means two and “cuit” comes from the same root word as “cuisine.”

In the UK a biscuit typically refers to a hard or dry cookie that’s usually been baked in two different stages to reach the desired consistency.

A scone is a more fluffy, soft soda-based bread, but is typically sweet.

In the US (especially the south) they started making a scone like bun that was typically not as sweet or rich and often make with milk or buttermilk instead of cream and for some reason started to call it a “biscuit.”

Any other sweet treat is called a cookie.

In Canada, because of our close relationship with both the States and Britain, we tend to use all of the above terms for all of the above recipes. I guess we’re just flexible!

Pin Print Corn-Buttermilk Biscuits Recipe by America's Test Kitchen Servings 4 servings Ingredients 1/2 cup butter, melted

2 cups corn + 1 cup corn

1 cup buttermilk

500g AP flour

4 tsp. baking powder

2 tsp. salt

Chopped chives,1 handful – no more, no less

Additional butter as needed Directions Puree 2/3 of corn with buttermilk and then blend with melted butter.

Combine flour and additional dry ingredients in bowl and make a well.

Pour milk corn mixture in and work in in sides.

Fold in additional corn and chives.

Allow dough to rest.

On floured surface, place a blob of dough and pat into circle about 1” thick.

Cut into desired shapes and place on parchment tray.

Allow to chill again in fridge and bake at 400*F for 8-10 minutes.

Brush with additional melted butter as soon as cooked.