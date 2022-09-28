Jones, Daniel Christopher

December 30, 1971 – September 25, 2022

Dan passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener at the age of 50. As a craftsman and collector, Dan’s love of people, animals and vintage finds was evident when he would warmly welcome you into his shop to show you his latest treasure; often giving you a unique token to keep, or sharing a story about a critter he found or rescued. Dan took pride in his “kids”; a group of dedicated staff that he loved dearly. His face would light up as he would talk about them or share a story of something that had happened at the shop. Dan is predeceased by his father Al, whom he loved to spend time with fishing and working at the lot. He is survived by his mother Marie, siblings Shannon (Samuel), Ben (Deborah), and Jenny Lynn (Thomas). Also survived by his nieces and nephews (who dubbed him Uncle Two Chains) Emma, Ronan, Ethan, Kai, Cyrus, and Ellis; as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles. Often he would make memories and revisit old ones with MJ one road trip at a time, exploring local spots or familiar places. He held a special place in his heart for Jane who was a constant in his life. Not only was she his Aunt but a true friend who would gather the pieces of Dan and give them back to him all in the right order. Her counsel and her love was a driving force in his life. Those closest to Dan know he struggled with the harsh realities of this world. His tender heart deeply felt the pain and suffering of many. He did his best to protect those around him. To say he was generous is an understatement. Life brings tears, smiles, and memories. The tears dry, the smiles fade, but the memories last forever. We so appreciate this one last gift from Dan. A brief celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 4 p.m. at 126 Bonnie Crescent, Elmira, as well as on Zoom. In lieu of flowers a donation to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated, and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

Zoom ID: 891 8104 4352

Passcode: UncleD