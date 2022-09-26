 Catholic Women's League Meeting
Catholic Women’s League Meeting

byDiane Strickler
September 26, 2022
The monthly meeting of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League was held on Tuesday evening, September 20th at 7 p.m. in the Rectory meeting room.

The Gift Card Campaign will be held again this year.  This will be the 7th year. Copies will be put in the bulletin’s that are picked up in church and will also be send out by email. Both Ariss and Maryhill Facebook pages will also receive information.  There will be 3 dates for deadlines – Oct. 9, Nov. 6 and Nov. 27th.  A $25 gift card will be given for the 1st two deadlines as an incentive.   The Lions Club have a Gift Card wreath as a fundraiser and will be using our gift card program.  A win / win for both groups.

Discussion took place regarding the National per capital increase with information being sent out when it is time for membership renewals.

A link will also be included with the newsletter about a link for the CWL magazine on line.

A survey is being taken concerning Christmas Masses.  Family Mass on Christmas Eve at 4 p.m., Christmas Eve at 9 p.m. or midnight or Christmas Day at 10 .a.m.

Father will have 3 Masses in St. Boniface and 3 in St. Teresa’s – Elmira. 

It is hoped that at the family Christmas Mass we will be able to have the pageant again which would take place at 4 p.m. 

Thank you to Ann Weber for delivering 130 lbs. of food to the House of Friendship. The report was sent  in June to National to be included with the Food Bank Project numbers.

New larger wooden boxes have been made and will be at the entrances of the church.  These will be for the Catholic Missions and Pornography Hurts Campaign.

CORRESPONDENCE – Information was received from Good Work News – The Working Centre – Euthanasia Prevention Coalition – Ray of Hope, Comboni Missionaries, Marillac Place and K-W Right to Life.

COMMUNITY LIFE & COMMUNICATIONS – The Historical House Sunday, Sept. 25th at noon to 3 p.m. will be the last time for this year for visit. Other times will be by appointment only.

Weekday Masses in October will now begin at 9 a.m.  Wishing we could have more people coming out to the Weekday Liturgies on Tuesday and Thursdays mornings.

Heritage Day, Sept. 18th was well attended..

“Coffee Sunday’s” continue to be well attended. 

The December CWL Christmas Party will be a Potluck Supper held in the Rectory.

CARD CONVENOR REPORT  from May to August.  6-Sympathy,  4-Get well, 1 -55th Wedding Anniversary and 1- 50th Wedding Anniversary were sent out.

A special prayer was said in tribute to the Queen.

Author
Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler is a life-long member of the Maryhill community. She leads the Genealogy/Archives and a member of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill community committees formed in 1977.



