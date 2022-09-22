Waterloo Regional Police issue used car sale scam warning

Police have issued a warning to the public to be wary of an emerging used car sale scam.

The scam involves fraudsters advertising vehicles for sale online. The victim then meets with the fraudster and arrangements are made for the sale of the vehicle. There is no used vehicle information packages (UVIP) provided by the purported seller, usually only a make-shift bill of sale. The vehicle is sold “as-is” and the buyer is told they will need to have a safety inspection completed by a mechanic before registering the vehicle with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO), police say.

Once the victim has a safety inspection completed (and pays for required repairs), they attend the MTO to obtain license plates and a permit and discover that the vehicle is stolen.

In one instance, a Kitchener resident arranged to purchase a used vehicle from a seller in the Greater Toronto Area. After paying $5,000 for the vehicle, the victim received a bill of sale and a signed ownership slip. The victim then further paid $1,500 to complete the repairs required to obtain a Safety Standards Certificate. When the victim attended the MTO to transfer the vehicle into their name, the victim was informed that the vehicle was stolen. The victim contacted police who confirmed that the vehicle had previously been reported stolen from York Region.

To protect yourself and others from this scam, consider the following when purchasing a used vehicle:

Carefully review the Used Vehicle Information Package (UVIP). In Ontario, sellers must legally provide this package to a buyer when selling a pre-owned vehicle.

Request the seller provide valid personal identification and compare it to the ownership – they must match.

Ask for a vehicle identification number (VIN) check and request to take the car for an independent inspection.

Beware of sellers who want to close the sale as quickly as possible. Take time to think the purchase through, ask questions and consult with a professional.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the used car sale scam to contact police by calling 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

SEPTEMBER 10

3:00 AM | Officers with the Wellington County OPP were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program on Sideroad 15, Mapleton Township. Approximately 50 vehicles were checked and one driver, a 23-year-old Woolwich Township resident, received a three-day suspension after registering an “alert” on an approved screening device.

10:30 PM | Wellington County OPP were conducting a RIDE program on Marden Road, Guelph-Eramosa when officers determined that the driver of operating one of the stopped vehicle had a suspended license, and as a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old from Milton has been charged with ‘driving while under suspension.’ The defendant is scheduled to appear in the provincial offences court at a later date.

SEPTEMBER 14

10:05 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report that a vehicle had struck a deer while travelling on Katherine Street North in Woolwich Township.

SEPTEMBER 15

2:40 PM | Wellington County OPP received a report that a person was lying along the Irvine River in the Elora Gorge. Emergency crews responded to the scene, where the male victim was pronounced dead. Police later identified the victim as a 67-year-old Waterloo resident. The cause of the death is still under investigation. OPP are assisting the Office of the Chief Coroner with the investigation.

4:35 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a collision at the intersection of Hessen Strasse and Moser Young Road in Wellesley Township. The first vehicle was travelling west on Moser Young Road when the second motor vehicle, travelling south on Hessen Strassse, failed to yield to traffic from the stop sign. As a result of the investigation, a 60-year-old Waterloo woman was charged with ‘fail to yield to traffic on through highway.’

7:00 PM | Perth County OPP are urging motorists not to veer for wildlife after a collision on Line 52 in the Township of Perth East. The investigation found that a vehicle was travelling on Line 52 when the 17-year-old driver swerved to avoid a collision with an animal. The vehicle left the road, entered the ditch, and struck a tree. The driver did not suffer any injuries.

SEPTEMBER 17

10:20 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a break and enter at a business in the area of Fountain Street North and Kossuth Road in Woolwich Township. The suspect(s) gained entry into a building and stole property. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

SEPTEMBER 19

1:00 AM | An 18-year-old Wallenstein man is facing charges after his vehicle collided with two parked cars. A Perth County OPP officer was conducting stationary radar on Line 86 and Road 140 observed the vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and driving dangerously. The officer also observed the vehicle lose control in a turn colliding with two stationary vehicles. No injuries were reported. The driver was subsequently charged with ‘dangerous operation’ and ‘mischief – destroys or damaged property.’ The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford at a later date to answer to the charges. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000