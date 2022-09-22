SHILLINGTON, John Berney

Peacefully, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kitchener on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in his 92nd year. Predeceased by his loving wife Dorothy in September 2016. John will be missed by his son Tom and wife Stephanie of Gananoque, his daughter and caregiver Nancy and husband Peter of Waterloo, and son Dan and his wife Shannon of Elmira. He also leaves a long-lasting legacy with grandchildren Leigh, Erin, Brian, Leah and James along with four great-grandchildren Archer, Jude, Olivia and Clara. He loved to hear how the grandchildren and great-grandchildren were doing with video calls, paintings and pictures being a favourite part of his day. Much loved brother of Barb Amos of Waterloo and sister-in-law Maggie. Predeceased by brother Bill and parents Jack and Mayme (Horan) Shillington. John served in the Canadian Army Militia with the Scots Fusiliers of Canada from 1949 to 1965 and attained the rank of Major. He instilled a sense of responsibility, organization and your “word is your bond – do what you say you are going to do and do it well” among his children in their upbringing. He was a long-serving employee of Marsland Engineering and Leigh Instruments in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. Upon moving to Port Dalhousie from K-W, he retired in 1996 after ten years of service with Kelsey-Hayes Canada in St. Catharines. He attended Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Port Dalhousie and was an ordinary member of the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 350) in Port Dalhousie. Thank you to the staff at University Gates (Egerton) Village and St. Mary’s Emergency and Acute Care teams. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home in Elmira. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life service will be planned later in October. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Dad – you got your wish – to die peacefully and join mom. We’ve let her know you are coming and you can now watch the Toronto Blue Jays games together!