 Serve these buttery scones with your favorite jam for a special breakfast
Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Observer Staff
September 20, 2022
1 minute read
They may be called cream scones, but a big part of the magic of this treat comes from the butter. Adding little pieces of cold butter to the flour mixture (with the help of the food processor) creates little pockets of butter in the dough. When the scones are baking, the water in that butter turns into steam. That steam creates little pockets of air, which help the scones turn out super flaky.

The cream is not for nothing: It makes the scones taste deliciously rich. We like to serve these scones with our favorite jam — and sometimes even more butter!

Simple Cream Scones
Simple Cream Scones

Recipe by America's Test Kitchen
Servings

8

Scones

Ingredients

  • 2 cups (10 ounces) all- purpose flour

  • 3 tablespoons sugar

  • 1 tablespoon baking powder

  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 1/4- inch pieces and chilled

  • 1 cup (8 ounces) heavy cream

Directions

  • Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
  • Place flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a food processor. Process mixture for 3 seconds.
  • Sprinkle chilled butter over flour mixture. Pulse until mixture looks like coarse crumbs, about 10 seconds.
  • Transfer flour- butter mixture to a large bowl. Add cream and use a rubber spatula to stir until just combined and no dry flour is visible. Do not overmix.
  • Transfer mixture to a clean counter and use your hands to gather and press mixture until dough forms and holds together, 5 to 10 seconds.
  • Use your hands to pat dough into an 8-inch circle, about 3/4-inch thick.
  • Use a bench scraper (or butter knife) to cut circle into 8 wedges. Transfer scones to a parchment-lined baking sheet.
  • Bake until scones are light brown on top, 10 to 14 minutes.
  • Remove baking sheet from oven and place on a cooling rack. Let scones cool on baking sheet for 15 minutes.
  • Transfer scones directly to a cooling rack. Let cool for 30 minutes before serving.

Author
Observer Staff



