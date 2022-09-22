Knarr, Paul L.

With family at his side, Paul Knarr, 78, of Kitchener, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Grand River Hospital. Paul was born in St. Jacobs to Norman and Susannah Knarr. He later met the love of his life, Sandra Knarr (neé Schnarr), and the couple wed and moved to Elmira where Paul began working as a truck driver. After retiring over 50 years later, Paul was honoured by Challenger Motor Freight as a Million Mile driver for his exceptional work in driving over one million miles without a preventable collision – something he took pride in, even in his final days. Paul will be deeply remembered by his loving wife of 56 years, Sandra; his three sons Barry, Darrell (Petrina), and Steven; his grandchildren Cora (Jakeb), Cylie, Cassi, Stephanie, Mercedes, Tabatha, Samantha, Bailey; and his great-grandchildren Violet and Lucas. Will be missed by brothers Allen (Janet) and Irvin (Darlene). Predeceased by his parents and sister Vera Bowman. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, followed by interment in Elmira Union Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed on Paul’s tribute page of the funeral home website. Donations in Paul’s memory to MCC would be appreciated, and may be made through the funeral home. A special thank you to the staff at Grand River Hospital for their excellent care.