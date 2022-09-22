 Knarr, Paul L.
Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Knarr, Paul L.

With family at his side, Paul Knarr, 78, of Kitchener, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Grand River Hospital. Paul was born in St. Jacobs to Norman and Susannah Knarr. He later met the love of his life, Sandra Knarr (neé Schnarr), and the couple wed and moved to Elmira where Paul began working as a truck driver. After retiring over 50 years later, Paul was honoured by Challenger Motor Freight as a Million Mile driver for his exceptional work in driving over one million miles without a preventable collision – something he took pride in, even in his final days. Paul will be deeply remembered by his loving wife of 56 years, Sandra; his three sons Barry, Darrell (Petrina), and Steven; his grandchildren Cora (Jakeb), Cylie, Cassi, Stephanie, Mercedes, Tabatha, Samantha, Bailey; and his great-grandchildren Violet and Lucas. Will be missed by brothers Allen (Janet) and Irvin (Darlene). Predeceased by his parents and sister Vera Bowman. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, followed by interment in Elmira Union Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed on Paul’s tribute page of the funeral home website. Donations in Paul’s memory to MCC would be appreciated, and may be made through the funeral home. A special thank you to the staff at Grand River Hospital for their excellent care.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



Related Posts
Read the full story

SHILLINGTON, John Berney

SHILLINGTON, John Berney Peacefully, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kitchener on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in his 92nd…
September 21, 2022
Read the full story

Jonas, Franklin Lloyd

Jonas, Franklin Lloyd Died suddenly on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the age of 84. Franklin was the…
September 21, 2022
Read the full story

Douglas, Faye Ruth

Douglas, Faye Ruth Faye passed away peacefully with her family present on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Hospice…
September 21, 2022
Read the full story

Mundt, Marlene Helen

Mundt, Marlene Helen Passed away peacefully on Saturday September 17, 2022 at Waterloo Hospice after a courageous battle…
September 21, 2022
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0