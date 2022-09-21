 Mundt, Marlene Helen
Mundt, Marlene Helen

Passed away peacefully on Saturday September 17, 2022 at Waterloo Hospice after a courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 75 years. Loving wife of James ( Jim ) Mundt of Heidelberg. Dear mother of Tammy Sargent and her husband Trevor of Elmira, John Mundt of Oakville and Jeff Mundt and his wife Alison of Waterloo. Proud and devoted grandmother of Maggie & Annie Sargent and Ava & Audrey Mundt. Dear sister of Roy Eicher (Betty), Shirley Lorentz, Walter Eicher (Dianne), Jack Eicher (Gail), Robert Eicher, Don Eicher (Judy) and Bill Eicher (Eleanor). Marlene will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents Helen and David Eicher and brother-in-law Robert Lorentz.

The family wishes to thank Sheila Brooks and Nurse Terry for all their compassionate care and support during Marlene’s final days. As well, they would also like to recognize the hard work of the amazing people who are the nurses and support staff at Hospice Waterloo Region and Grand River Hospital.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Graham Giddy Funeral Home 617 King Street N Waterloo
(519-888-7700) on Friday September 23, 2022 from 10-11:30 a.m. A memorial service will take place at 11:30 in the chapel. Cremation has already taken place. Condolences for the family and donations to the Hospice of Waterloo Region or Grand River Regional Cancer Center may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.grahamgiddyfh.com.

