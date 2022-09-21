 Jonas, Franklin Lloyd
Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Jonas, Franklin Lloyd

Died suddenly on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the age of 84. Franklin was the beloved husband of Marlene with whom he celebrated 63 years of marriage on August 29th. Much loved father of Christine and Jack, Jennifer and Neset, and Julie. Adored by his eight grandchildren Jesse, Jordan, Noah, Jonah, Madison, Kyle, Emma, and Ethan in heaven. Predeceased by his parents, Vernon and Catherine, and his sisters, Nancy (Larry) and Carol. Brother to Jo-Anne and Gloria (Jim). Franklin will be missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews, friends, neighbours and his church family. Visitation took place on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 131 Flax Mill Dr., Conestogo followed by a luncheon. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



