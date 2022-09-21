Douglas, Faye Ruth

Faye passed away peacefully with her family present on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Hospice Wellington, Guelph at the age of 70. Faye is now reunited with her husband of 50 years, Ken Douglas. She leaves behind her beloved children Lisa and Dirk Molenaar of Yatton and Paul and Betty Douglas of Drayton. Also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Anika and Eduard, Adrianna, Payton and Parker. Survived by sisters and brothers Catherine and Bill Dickison of Walkerton, Dennis and Barb Foerster of Hanover, Sheila and Paul Karl of St. Jacobs, Carol and Bill Scott of Harriston, Debbie and Brad Richardson of Clifford, Steven and Connie Foerster of Clifford, Heather Roth and her friend Brent of Harriston. Remembered by Ken’s brothers Bill and Joy, Bob and Jean, Mike and Christine, Don and Lorie, and by sister-in-law Louise Douglas. Also remembered fondly by Aunt Barb and Uncle Paul Foerster, many nieces and nephews and their families, and by many special friends. Predeceased by her parents Milton and Marie Foerster, Ken’s parents William and Dorothea Douglas, brother-in-law John Douglas, niece Darlene Douglas, her aunts and uncles, and godparents Carl and Ruth Herbst. At Faye’s request, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira, followed by a private interment in Elmira Mennonite Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed on Faye’s tribute page of the funeral home website. Donations in Faye’s memory to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kurtzville or Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family, and may be made through the funeral home. A special thank you to Dr. Lund and Hospice staff, Bayshore nursing staff and to Jodi for her compassionate care and support.



“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together,

Keep me in your heart – I’ll stay there forever.”



-Love, Faye