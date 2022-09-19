Monday September 19, 2022 Case # 1820

OFFENCE : Assault DATE: August 23, 2022

LOCATION: Weber Street West and Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a male was assaulted in Kitchener.

On August 23, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m., police received a report of an assault that occurred in the area of Weber Street West and Victoria Street North.

The victim, a 61-year-old male, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to a local hospital by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services.

The investigation is ongoing by members of our General Investigations Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

