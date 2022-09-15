Something for the BBQ, as summer’s not over yet

With all this nice, hot weather at points, it’s hard to believe that we’re moving into the fall, so I thought it made sense to throw another summer recipe at you.

I’m not going to throw a burger at you, just the recipe!

People start to look for more healthy options in the fall, almost a New Year’s resolution kind of thing.

The bad news is that this recipe is actually quite healthy, but the good is that it tastes delicious.

The idea of forming ground meat into different shapes has been around for centuries, probably the meatball being an ancestor of the modern hamburger, which has been around for just over 100 years – that’s not a long time in the history of cuisine. Neither the original nor this one contain ham, however.

Once the idea came about people started making them with different types of meat, even fish, and then eventually, of course, veggies.

When grinding, try not to make hummus, in other words don’t grind into a fine paste but try to leave a little bit chunky so there’s some texture.

The idea is to fool yourself into thinking that you’re eating meat.

Pin Print Veggie Burgers Recipe by Chef Duff Ingredients 1 can (540 mL) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1-1/2 cups peaches & cream corn, thawed

1/2 cup each chopped fresh parsley and cilantro

3/4 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. each ground paprika and ground cumin

2 tsp. grated lemon zest

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 small clove garlic, minced

3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp. canola oil Directions Combine chickpeas, corn, parsley, cilantro, salt, paprika, cumin, lemon rind, lemon juice, garlic, flour and 2 tsp. (10 mL) of the oil in food processor. Pulse until mixture comes together but still has texture (mixture should not be smooth). Divide into four 4-inch (10 cm) patties; transfer to baking sheet and refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes.

Heat remaining 4 tsp. oil in large nonstick frying pan over medium heat. Cook patties 8 minutes, turning once halfway, or until golden.

Eat plain or on a bun – garnish as desired.